Sanjay Manjrekar thinks Virat’s life might get better

Sanjay Manjrekar has great quality in former captain Kohli’s performance.

During the Asia Cup apparatus against Pakistan, in any case, he likewise.

Shared a couple of changes in the right-hand player’s style.

Advertisement

Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian player said that this energizes him — that Kohli is attempting to accomplish something else.

“Just getting a little bit technical, before the ball was delivered. On two occasions, he actually had a trigger movement where he went back in the crease, which meant that I think finally somebody’s got to him where he is now exploring the back foot play a little more,” he said.

“A couple of things that I saw which I liked and something that I have not seen him do much before. If you remember he played three pulls in that innings,” the commentator told.

“There was one hook that went for six, but there were a couple of pull shots that he played and those are the things that I look for you know as an analyst,” he said.

The analyst said he witnessed exactly the same thing with the previous captain, however for the most part on the front foot.

“There was a catch dropped again on the front foot reaching for the ball. So, if he starts mixing back foot aggression, I’m not saying back foot defence. Back foot aggression along with front foot aggression, life might just get better, and those signs were seen in that innings against Pakistan.”

Advertisement

Pursuing 148 for triumph, India crushed Pakistan by five wickets in a last-over T20 thrill ride in the Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hardik Pandya featured with bat and ball. Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya, unbeaten on 33, put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India accomplished the objective with two balls in excess.

Virat Kohli’s life might get better after Pakistan clashKohli likewise played a prominent inning as he figured out how to score 35 runs off 34 balls, with the assistance of three 4s and one 6.

The Men In Blue will next confront Hong Kong this Wednesday.

Advertisement Also Read Jewell Loyd scores 26 focuses to lead Storm past Aces in Game 1 Jewell Loyd scored 26 focuses, including Seattle's last six. The Storm edged... Advertisement