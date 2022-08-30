Zach Mercer joined Gloucester before of the 2023/24 season to increase his chances of making England’s Rugby World Cup squad

Zach Mercer will join Gloucester in the 2023/24 season.

He will join from Montpellier, where he helped them win the Top14 title last year.

Mercer made himself ineligible to play for England by playing for his club team overseas.

Advertisement

Zach Mercer gave himself a chance to be on England’s team for the Rugby World Cup next year by agreeing to play for Gloucester in the Premiership starting in the 2023/24 season.

The No. 8 player, who is 25 years old, has been great since he joined Montpellier a year ago. He helped them win the Top14 title last year.

By playing rugby for his club team overseas, Mercer made himself ineligible to play for England. This is because the Rugby Football Union has a long-standing rule that only players from their home country can be picked for international duty.

Mercer made his name at Bath, which is one of Gloucester’s rivals in the south-west. In 2018, he won two caps for his country.

When he joins Gloucester in June 2023, just a few months before the start of the World Cup in France, Eddie Jones, the head coach of England, will be able to choose him.

Advertisement

“To be given the opportunity to come back and play in the Premiership with Gloucester is one that I couldn’t turn down,” said Mercer in a club statement issued Tuesday.

“The loyal fans and atmosphere at Kingsholm is something I can’t wait to be part of.”

He added: “I believe I can add a lot of value. I can’t wait to be wearing the Cherry and White jersey in front of the Shed and being part of Gloucester’s future.

“I have another season here with Montpellier and I’ll be giving all my focus to the club in trying to secure back-to-back titles and European Cup success.”

Gloucester coach George Skivington said: “Zach has a top-class work-rate, outstanding ball-carrying skills and is solid in defence. He will undoubtedly bring a further dimension to add to our current back row.”

Advertisement

Also Read Gael Fickou will miss four to five weeks with an injury The 28-year-old suffered the injury in a warm-up match against Brive on...