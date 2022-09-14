Arsenal-PSV Europa League match to be played on October 20

The clash was due to take place on Thursday.

But will now be played on October 20.

Arsenal Europa League game with PSV Eindhoven initially scheduled for this current week to be played on October 20, UEFA reveal on Wednesday.

Due to a shortage of police personnel following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the group stage match has been postponed from Thursday to today.

This week, London will need a massive police operation because the queen will be in state from Wednesday until her funeral on Monday, September 19.

“The rescheduling of this match was possible after the decision of the Premier League to postpone the domestic match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC originally due to be played on 19 October,” European football’s governing body.

“UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match which had been postponed due to the impossibility for local police forces to guarantee its secure staging,” he added.

