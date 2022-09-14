Cody Rhodes might see even more success in AEW and WWE

KARACHI: Cody Rhodes had a lot of success in AEW and WWE in 2022, but “The American Nightmare” might have even more success in 2023.

Despite the fact that Rhodes is now out indefinitely following surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast claims that WWE already has “a lot of things” planned for Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in 2019.

At pro wrestling’s biggest annual pay-per-view, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns may very well take place. However, if The Rock is unable to compete, Rhodes would be able to take over as the show’s main attraction on either night with ease.

Rhodes has admitted that the WWE medical team isn’t giving him a particular return date because they think he will recover more quickly and beat any projected return date.

Based on the date of his injury and WWE’s propensity for big Royal Rumble returns, Rhodes would appear to be aiming for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rhodes is expected to be out until early 2023.

