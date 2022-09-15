Greg Norman says, “PGA Tour trying to destroy LIV Golf”

Greg Norman, the chief executive of LIV Golf.

Claimed that the PGA Tour is “trying to destroy” his series.

Greg Norman said his Saudi-backed series was intended to live alongside by the existing golf tours, and he has made. A several attempts to negotiate with the PGA. The Australian, who is now 67, claimed that all of his efforts had been turned down. Advertisement

He told The Australian newspaper: “This notion we’re trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it’s as simple as that.”

Norman added: “The PGA Tour has not sat down and had a conversation with myself or any of my investors.

“We tried awfully hard, I know I did personally for the past year. When we knew we were never going to hear from them, we just decided to go.

“We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working.”

The prestigious series has drawn a number of well-known players, including Open winner and world number two Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau. It offers $25 million (£21.7 million) payouts for 54-hole competitions.

The PGA Tour has suspended them all for participating in the rebel series. The DP World Tour, which has offices in Europe, is fighting in court to determine whether it can similarly punish its players who have migrated to the LIV series.

Last week, Keith Pelley, the head of the DP World Tour, blasted LIV and defended his own organisation, which is collaborating closely with the PGA Tour to combat the “existential threat” that LIV poses to the game.

“The Saudis remain determined to set up a new series outside of the current ecosystem. That decision has created the conflict we see today and we chose to partner with the leading tour in the game,” Pelley explained earlier this month.

But Norman insisted that LIV Golf “was always geared on being inclusive,” denying that it was a “breakaway” series.

Additionally, LIV has been charged with using sports to “sports wash” Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights.

At its most recent event, protesters gathered in Boston, but when Norman was questioned about their attendance and the criticism, he replied, “I don’t really pay attention to that, to be honest with you.

“All I can tell you is I’m here for the game of golf. I focus on building the best league we can.”