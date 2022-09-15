Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jos Buttler and team to donate for flood victims in Pakistan

Jos Buttler and team to donate for flood victims in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Jos Buttler and team to donate for flood victims in Pakistan

Jos Buttler and team to donate for flood victims in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Jos Buttler, the captain of the England cricket team.
  • Promised to make a separate donation.
  • To help Pakistan’s flood-affected families.
Advertisement

Jos Buttler, while addressing local media after landing in Pakistan, said that the team’s thoughts are with the flood victims in Pakistan.

Today’s arrival of the English team in Pakistan for the seven-match T20I series.

“Pakistan suffered floods and we can feel their pain. We are happy to be here for cricket in this tough time. As a team, we will make donations which will be matched by the ECB to make a little effort from our side,” he shared.

Later, ECB provided details regarding the donation process for disaster relief.

  • It was a decision the England Men’s players made that they wanted to make a donation, and has been supported by TEPP and the PCA.
    • Advertisement
  • The money will go to the DEC emergency appeal, and we would all encourage anyone who is able to support this cause to do so.
  • The ECB has been happy to match the player’s donation.

An ECB spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all those who’ve been affected by these devastating floods in Pakistan. We hope that this series can help keep the world’s spotlight on what has happened and encourage people in the UK and around the world to help those affected in whatever way they can. In support of the humanitarian relief effort, the England Men’s team has decided to make a contribution to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal, and the ECB will also be matching this donation.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Jos Buttler says England excited to give tough time
Jos Buttler says England excited to give tough time

England's regular white-ball skipper Jos Buttler is "excited." To witness an enthusiastic...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story