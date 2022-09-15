Jos Buttler and team to donate for flood victims in Pakistan

Jos Buttler, the captain of the England cricket team.

Promised to make a separate donation.

To help Pakistan’s flood-affected families.

Jos Buttler, while addressing local media after landing in Pakistan, said that the team’s thoughts are with the flood victims in Pakistan.

Today’s arrival of the English team in Pakistan for the seven-match T20I series.

“Pakistan suffered floods and we can feel their pain. We are happy to be here for cricket in this tough time. As a team, we will make donations which will be matched by the ECB to make a little effort from our side,” he shared.

Later, ECB provided details regarding the donation process for disaster relief.

It was a decision the England Men’s players made that they wanted to make a donation, and has been supported by TEPP and the PCA.

Advertisement The money will go to the DEC emergency appeal, and we would all encourage anyone who is able to support this cause to do so.

The ECB has been happy to match the player’s donation.

An ECB spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all those who’ve been affected by these devastating floods in Pakistan. We hope that this series can help keep the world’s spotlight on what has happened and encourage people in the UK and around the world to help those affected in whatever way they can. In support of the humanitarian relief effort, the England Men’s team has decided to make a contribution to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal, and the ECB will also be matching this donation.”

