  • Jos Buttler says England excited to give tough time
  • England’s regular white-ball skipper Jos Buttler is “excited.
  • To witness an enthusiastic Pakistan crowd.
  • But his participation in the series remains uncertain due to injury.
Jos Buttler began recovery for his calf injury. His cooperation in starting matches of the T20I series is doubtful.

As shared by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at the time of squad announcement.

On Thursday, the England cricket team arrived in Karachi, making it their first trip to Pakistan for an international cricket match in the previous 17 years.

Buttler talked with the local media one hour after they arrived in the city.

In response to a question about his injury status and the likelihood that he will play in Karachi matches, Buttler stated he was unsure.

“Unfortunately, I am undergoing a bit of an injury, so I am not sure about my participation. But I will try and do everything to get out in the park,” shared Buttler.

Because his teammates had previously visited the cricket-crazy country for the Pakistan Super League, Buttler may have been familiar with the fervent Pakistani fans before arriving there (PSL).

The English captain is now eager to experience the irrational crowd firsthand at National Stadium.

“I think the passion Pakistani people have for cricket is fantastic. It’s my first time here, and I am excited to witness them,” said Buttler, who is likely to miss the Karachi leg of their tour.

Preparations for T20 world cup

Buttler, who has played in 94 T20 Internationals, sees the Pakistan series as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup 2022, which is slated to take place in Australia in October-November.

“It’s a good chance for all the boys, to play some good cricket here and get ready for the mega competition,” said the skipper.

“Yes, we will miss Livingstone and Bairstow but we have some really good players to contest strongly against Pakistan,” he responded.

Conditions in Pakistan

Given that this is Buttler’s first visit to the Asian nation, it appears that he will take some time to read the situation. But as a pro, he eagerly anticipates thrilling cricket.

“Being here for the first time, I am not much aware of the conditions. We will try and get the experience of our players who played here in PSL,” he stressed.

End of Article
