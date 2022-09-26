Jos Buttler: England won’t take risks before T20 world cup

Younis Khan: Pakistan should not embarrass with another squad
Jos Buttler has not yet taken part in series as he recovers from a calf injury he sustained while playing for Moeen Ali’s team, The Hundred.
Jos Buttler is eager to return from injury for England’s seven-match series in Pakistan, according to limited-overs coach Matthew Mott, but the team will not take any chances with the batsman so close to the T20 World Cup.
Australia hosts the World Cup from October 16 to November 13.
“With regard to Jos (Buttler), he’s still a while off, he’s not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to the World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had,” Mott told reporters.
“So, he’s champing at the bit for a game, but we’ll just try and see how we go and maybe in the last game or two we might give him a chance.”
With Wednesday’s fifth game in Lahore, the series is even at 2-2.
