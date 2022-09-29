Jos Buttler is “progressing well” for Pakistan vs. England

Jos Buttler is recovering well from a calf injury but won’t rush back in time for the T20 World Cup.

He hasn’t played since August 18 after getting hurt playing in The Hundred.

Australia hosts the World Cup from October 16 to November 13.

Jos Buttler, the limited-overs captain of England, says he is recovering well from a calf injury but won’t rush back in time for the T20 World Cup, which starts in less than two weeks.

The 32-year-old, who hasn’t played since August 18 after getting hurt playing in The Hundred, is presently in Pakistan with the England team and is observing the team’s seven-match T20 series from the sidelines.

Buttler told, “I am making good progress. Although it would be good to play, we are being cautious given that the World Cup is just around the way.

“I am consuming a couple beers, increasing my workload, and feeling great. I believe I could play if there was a World Cup match tomorrow, but I’m being a little careful and going a little more slowly. I could play if I had to.

