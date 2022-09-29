Advertisement
Naseem Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Naseem Shah tests positive for coronavirus

  • Fast bowler Naseem Shah tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
  • Will not play remaining two Twenty20 matches against England.
  • Shah was discharged from hospital on Thursday and is feeling “far better”.
Naseem Shah tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, and will not play remaining two Twenty20 matches against England, according to PCB.

After being diagnosed with pneumonia, fast bowler Naseem Shah was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, and the PCB stated that the fast bowler was feeling “far better.”

“Shah is back in the team hotel where he will follow all Covid-19 protocols,” the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan is scheduled to go for New Zealand on Monday to play in a triangular T20 series against Bangladesh.

The PCB has not stated if the fast bowler will travel with the side to New Zealand.

Shah was rested after only one game in the seven-match series against England in Karachi. In the first match, England won by six wickets, he returned expensive figures of 0-41 off four overs.

He was admitted to a hospital in Lahore late Tuesday night with a chest infection and a fever.

Pakistan leads the series 3-2 after close victories in Karachi and Lahore in the last two games, as England failed to chase down below-par totals.

The final two matches will be played in Lahore on Friday and Sunday.

