  • PAK vs ENG: Aamir Jamal will make his debut in 5th T20 match
Articles
  • Pakistan take on England in the fifth Twenty20 International of the seven-match series.
  • Aamir Jamal was unexpectedly called up for the series against England.
  • The 26-year-old will make his debut for Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Aamir Jamal, All-rounder will make his Twenty20 international debut for Pakistan on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium when the Green Shirts.

Take on England in the fifth Twenty20 International of the seven-match series (today).

Aamir Jamal was unexpectedly called up for the series against England, but the young cricketer is well-known at home.

Before making his debut, the 26-year-old spoke with PCB and said: “My joy cannot be expressed in words. As soon as Saqlain Mushtaq broke the news to me, I wanted to cry.”

When asked about his game strategy, he responded that he would play in accordance with the needs and demands of the match and concentrate on accomplishing the things that he is proficient in.

Aamir played for Northern in eight matches at the just finished National T20 Cup, taking nine wickets and scoring 165 runs.

