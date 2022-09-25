PAK vs ENG: England won the toss and chose to field in 4th T20

England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series.

Pakistan play in its 200th T20 encounter on Sunday.

Mohammad Wasim & Asif Ali will play today.

Advertisement

England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series while playing their first visit of Pakistan in 17 years.

Pakistan, the first team to reach the milestone, will play in its 200th T20 encounter on Sunday.

From the previous game, England made three adjustments. While Olly Stone received his opportunity to play in an international T20 match, Alex Hales and David Willey entered the lineup.

They took the place of Mark Wood, Sam Curran, and Dawid Malan.

To bring Asif Ali and Muhammad Wasim, Pakistan left aside the unfit Haider Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Advertisement

Lahore will host the remaining games (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Squad Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

Advertisement

Advertisement Also Read Diogo Dalot helps Portugal defeat Czech Republic Cristiano Ronaldo required medical attention in the first quarter. After colliding with... Advertisement