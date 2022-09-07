Pakistan to participate in Socca World Cup 2022 in Hungary

Advertisement
Articles
  • Group Pakistan will take part.
  • In the six-a-side Socca.
  • World Cup 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.
Pakistan team will head out to Hungary on Thursday, the eighth of September, and will play against top notch groups.

Like Mexico, Scotland, Ireland, and Mauritius.

The top public 6-a-side groups from one side of the planet to the other will contend in the seven-day rivalry, which is the biggest on the planet.

To assist with guaranteeing the best degree of occasion creation, Socca Hungary, Leisure Leagues, and the International Socca Federation (ISF) are effectively putting resources into the occasion.

Pakistan’s timetable:
Mexico versus Pakistan – 1AM (eleventh September – Sunday)

Pakistan versus Mauritius-7PM (thirteenth September – Tuesday)
Scotland versus Pakistan – 7PM (fifteenth September – Thursday)
Pakistan versus Ireland – 8PM (sixteenth September – Friday)

It ought to be referenced here that PSL establishment Quetta Gladiators have collaborated with Leisure Leagues Team Green for the worldwide occasion.

