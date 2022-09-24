PCB raises retainers, match costs in domestic contracts 2022–2023

The identities of the players will be released in due time.

PCB issued information on the domestic contracts for 2022–2023 that the Board of Governor approved at its 70th meeting here on Saturday.

The identities of the players will be released in due time, and the contracts will last from September 2022 to August 2023.

The cricket board has once more increased the domestic retainers after Mr. Ramiz Raja announced an increase of PKR 100,000 in retainers across all five categories upon being elected as the 34th PCB Chairman last September.

The match payments, which have increased to attract great cricketers and motivate them to uphold high standards so they can stay in the domestic contract categories, are the largest improvement, though.

Match fees for the Pakistan Cup and National T20 have gone up from PKR40,000 to PKR60,000, while match fees for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy have gone up from PKR60,000 to PKR100,000. The non-playing participants in the red-ball and white-ball matches would now be compensated with PKR40,000 (increased by PKR16,000), and PKR20,000, respectively (up by PKR4,000).

Match fees for the white-ball Cricket Associations Challenge and CA T20 have increased from PKR15,000 to PKR25,000, while match fees for the non-first-class four-day Cricket Associations Championship have increased from PKR25,000 to PKR40,000. PKR15,000 and PKR10,000 will be awarded to the non-playing participants in the red- and white-ball games, respectively.

Overall, as a result of the most recent hikes in match costs and retainers, Category A+ and Category D players can now earn up to PKR 4.3 million and PKR 6.1 million, respectively. The players must, however, maintain the anticipated levels of fitness and performance in order to be eligible to play in all league games for the National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and Pakistan Cup in order to earn these salaries.

These figures are projections based on the assumption that 30 league matches will be played at each of the three major PCB events, without taking into account the effect of prize money. The winner of the Pakistan Cup will receive PKR5 million from a total purse of PKR9.3 million, and the winner of the National T20 will increase their wealth by PKR5 million from a total purse of PKR8.7 million. The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has a total prize fund of PKR17 million, with the winner receiving PKR10 million.

The potential to earn around PKR1.14 million through match fees and daily allowance payments will also be available to players competing in the second division CA Championship (four-day non-first-class), CA Challenge (50-over), and CA T20. These figures become even more significant when the players’ monthly retainers are included. This should inspire the players to work even harder and strive to compete in the three major competitions, which will not only increase their earnings but also move them closer to being selected for the national team.

“Domestic cricket is the backbone of Pakistan cricket, and we need to continue investing in it to make it a stronger and more appealing brand,” said PCB Director of High Performance Nadeem Khan. I appreciate the BoG’s support and approval of the management’s recommendations in this regard.

“Already, the standard and quality of our domestic cricket, as acknowledged by our elite cricketers, has become challenging and competitive. This is following merit-based selections, quality playing facilities, excellent logistical arrangements, high-quality broadcast and extensive digital media coverage. I am sure these new financial incentives will take our domestic cricket forward and assist the PCB in further reducing the gap with international cricket.

“The retainers and match fees have been increased to motivate and inspire cricketers to work harder round-the-year to maintain the required and expected levels of fitness and form, which forms the basis of retaining places in the contract list. Besides, the new incentives will also encourage them to give preference to our tournament over foreign leagues. Needless to remind everyone, PCB domestic events are a pathway to selection in the national side.”

2022-23 domestic contract categories (player names to be announced in due course):

A+ (15 players) – PKR300,000 (up by PKR50,000)

A (35 players) – PKR200,000 (up by PKR15,000)

B (48 players) – PKR185,000 (up by PKR10,000)

C (70 players) – PKR170,000 (up by PKR5,000)

D (24 players) – PKR150,000 (up by PKR10,000)

2022-23 domestic events match fee

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy – PKR100,000 (11 playing members each); PKR24,000 (five non-playing members each)

Pakistan Cup – PKR60,000 (11 playing members each); PKR20,000 (five non-playing member each)

National T20 – PKR60,000 (11 playing members each); PKR20,000 (five non-playing member each)

CA Championship – PKR40,000 (11 playing members each); PKR10,000 (five no-playing members each)

CA Challenge – PKR40,000 (11 playing members each); PKR10,000 (five non-playing members each)

CA T20 – PKR40,000 (11 playing members each); PKR10,000 (five non-playing members each)

Projected earnings (after 30 Quaid Trophy, Pakistan Cup and National T20 league matches and without taking into account additional knockout matches and prize moneys):

* All amounts in PKR.

Category Retainer Match fee Daily allowance Total A+ 3,600,000 2,200,000 300,000 6,100,000 A 2,400,000 2,200,000 300,000 4,900,000 B 2,220,000 2,200,000 300,000 4,720,000 C 2,040,000 2,200,000 300,000 4,540,000 D 1,800,000 2,200,000 300,000 4,300,000

Projected earnings (after 30 CA Championship, CA Challenge and CA T20 matches):

Category Retainer Match fee Daily allowance Total A+ 3,600,000 900,000 240,000 4,740,000 A 2,400,000 900,000 240,000 3,540,000 B 2,220,000 900,000 240,000 3,360,000 C 2,040,000 900,000 240,000 3,180,000 D 1,800,000 900,000 240,000 2,940,000

