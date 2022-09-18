Robert MacIntyre defeats Matt Fitzpatrick in Rome play-off

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland defeated Matt Fitzpatrick.

The US Open champion, on the opening hole of.

Play-off to secure a valiant victory at the Italian Open.

Robert McIntyre, 26, of Rome, made 10 birdies in his final seven-under-par round after reaching the halfway point in 29. Robert McIntyre had a three-hole lead after 13 holes, but he bogeyed greens 14 and 15 as Fitzpatrick's eagle on hole 12 allowed him to catch up. Rory McIlroy was two shots down at 12 under when he ran the water on hole 16. Victor Perez of France finished third, one position ahead of fourth-placed Rory McIlroy, despite needing a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to join MacIntyre and Fitzpatrick in the play-off. Instead, he settled for a closing par.

The only DP World Tour victory held by Oban man MacIntyre came at the Cyprus Showdown in November 2020, but this was a much more significant victory because it took place at the Marco Simone Club, which will host the Ryder Cup in 2019. Players like McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, and Viktor Hovland were also in the field.

Robert McIntyre’s victory grants him valuable Ryder Cup points, and he will have high expectations of playing in Rome with players like Fitzpatrick and McIlroy next year.

After his incredible front-nine performance, which included four “kick-in” birdies thanks to a series of great approaches, the Scotsman appeared to be faltering on the back nine. A bad drive on hole 14 and a missed two-foot putt on hole 15 both led to bogeys.

The Scotsman’s chances were, however, kept alive by a vital up-and-down for birdie from a bunker at the short par-4 16th hole, and a magnificent drive at his 72nd round helped him collect his four at the final hole.

Fitzpatrick, the winner of the US Open, struggled on the greens in the early going as he parred his first 10 holes, but after making birdie on hole 11 and hitting the pin with his second shot at the par-five, he was able to sink the six-foot eagle putt.



The Englishman appeared to be in command of the competition as he stood on the par three 17th tee at 14 under par, but a terrible tee shot caused him to bogey the penultimate hole before his final birdie secured the play-off.

Fitzpatrick’s tee shot at the first play-off hole sailed way left into the rough, and he appeared to be distracted by a camera’s click.

As MacIntyre calmly walked up and down from the edge of the green, his three-foot putt secured victory because he was unable to get to the green in two strokes, forcing him to settle for a par.