  • The battle for supremacy in the T20 series is set in Lahore
  • Pakistan & England level the series 2-2.
  • 3 T20 matches will be played in Lahore.

In the 7 match T20 series matches between Pakistan and England, both teams have been fighting for supremacy.

In the first match played at the National Stadium, the visiting team won by 6 wickets. When England set a target of 222, in response, no Pakistani batsman except Shan Masood could resist and lost by 63 runs.

But Haris Rauf brought victory with a brilliant over, lively contests are expected in Lahore too, sources say that Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah will return to the team, Muhammad Rizwan is scoring runs with consistency, confidence from Babar Azam’s century innings.

After recovery, if both overs are played more, the strike rate should be improved.

Otherwise, in the last 6 overs, the entire middle order is expected to hit a six on every ball, so the batsmen are being abused, Shaan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah will have to pave the way for big scores with power hitting, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

More runs on low balls will be important, Haris Rauf is in form, if Naseem Shah also succeeds in bowling on better line and length, it will be easy to control the aggressive English batsmen.

The spinning balls of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz can trouble the opponent, on the other hand, England’s Phil Salt, Alex Hales and Will Jacks could not score runs in the last match but can trouble any bowling line-up, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali is in form, Liam Dawson can prove useful as an all-rounder.

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali are good spinners, England can rest one or two pacers but still the pace battery is lively and can exploit the weaknesses of Pakistani middle order.

