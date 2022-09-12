Wasim Akram spots problems in Babar Azam’s captaincy

Advertisement
  • Pakistan defeated by Sri Lanka in the Asia cup 2022.
  • Wasim advices Babar to be more aggressive in such conditions.

Wasim Akram, after Pakistan’s loss to Sri Lanka, talked about Babar Azam’s captaincy and guaranteed he should be aggressive in his approach.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first and got off to a dream start as they restricted Sri Lanka to 58-5. However, the captaincy there ahead paved Lankans to get ready for action.

Talking about Sri Lanka’s recovery, Wasim Akram said that Babar Azam needs to hold nothing back whenever he sees the open door.

“Babar has to learn quickly that when the opposition is 5 wickets down, get your main bowlers on. Don’t worry about the last 2 overs,” Akram said.

Rajapaksha’s brave innings of unbeaten 71 supported Sri Lanka with posting a difficult 171-run target ready, which Pakistan missed the mark by 23 runs.

This was Sri Lanka’s very first T20I Asia Cup victory and it was especially important for them considering the situation back home for them.

