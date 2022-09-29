Will Mohammad Rizwan play for Pakistan in 6th T20?

Advertisement
  • Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was hit in the back while batting.
  • Dawid Malan threw the ball behind his back while taking a short single.
  • Due to back swelling, he was out of the ground, Mohammad Haris replaced him.
Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, was hit in the back while batting in the fifth Twenty20 International against England.

The 30-year-old struck three maximums and two boundaries in his 46-ball 63. Dawid Malan of England threw Rizwan’s back while taking a short single. Due to back swelling, he did not keep the wickets.

Youngster Mohammad Haris took the responsibility of keeping behind the wickets in his absence.

According to sources, the No. 1 ranked T20I hitter is now fully fit and will be eligible for tomorrow’s sixth T20I. He is no longer suffering from back pain.

Mohammad Rizwan has scored the most runs thus far in the series. Rizwan has scored 315 runs with four half-centuries in five matches, the most by any player in a bilateral T20I series, and he is the first player to achieve 300+ runs in a T20I series. He surpassed Leslie Dunbar of Serbia, who scored 284 runs against Bulgaria in 2022.

