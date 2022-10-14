HBL PSL season 8 draft expected on November 18

Advertisement
  • The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 draft is expected on November 18.
  • Franchisees rejected the player auction model after the salary cap was agreed upon.

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 draft is expected on November 18 after franchisees rejected the player auction model.

Details show that team owners are not ready for the auction model, but they and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed to keep talking about it in the future.

On the other hand, both sides agree that the salaries of cricket players should go up.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, wanted the PSL to be like the IPL in that players would be chosen through an auction.

The hybrid model of auction and draft was also being talked about, but all of the franchises had already said no to it.

The previous draft model will be used to pick cricketers for the eighth edition from February 9 to March 19 next year in various cities.

The board had asked for a date between November 16 and November 21. It was decided that the cricketers’ maximum salary would go up.

In the next few days, the decision will be made for sure. Foreign players are interested in coming to Pakistan, and no one will say no because of the money. However, the PSL will be messed up by other franchise leagues.

The PCB will first establish the categories of domestic cricketers, and if any objection can be submitted for a review, the franchises can exchange players for retention in the trade window. The draw will follow, retaining eight players.

