Jamie George to miss autumn internationals due to injury

Saracens hooker Jamie George will miss England’s autumn internationals.

He is expected to be out for around 10 weeks and return in early December.

George, who will turn 32 in a few weeks, suffered a foot injury during Sarries’ lopsided victory over Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

He is anticipated to remain away for around 10 weeks and return in early December, according to a club statement.

On November 6, England will play host to Argentina in their first autumnal match at Twickenham.

On the ensuing three weekends, Eddie Jones’ team will host Japan, New Zealand, and the reigning world champions South Africa.

George has 69 caps under his belt and made his England debut in November 2017.

Along with Guy Porter, a centre for Leicester, and Jack Walker, a player for Harlequins, he was one of three athletes to withdraw from a three-day England training camp in London.

As fill-ins, Gloucester’s Jack Singleton and the combination of George McGuigan and Adam Radwan from Newcastle have been called up.

Before these most recent withdrawals, England already had a long list of injured players, including Maro Itoje of Saracens, Alex Dombrandt of Harlequins, and Anthony Watson of Leicester.

