Luke Donald thinks the 2017 competition will “unify” golf

Luke Donald, the captain of Europe, claims that the Ryder Cup is “bigger than any one player” in light of the scandal.

Surrounding the LIV Golf series.

Tensions between the traditional PGA and European Tours and the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV series have been high since since the LIV series’ June debut.

The Ryder Cup, according to Donald, would “unify” golf. Henrik Stenson was replaced by Donald when he was fired for signing with LIV.

The Ryder Cup’s heritage, according to England’s Donald, “is incredibly important.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup is held in Italy from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club outside of Rome.

The Ryder Cup, according to 44-year-old Donald, “is greater than any one player and is a terrific opportunity to unite everyone.”

“I believe it will go on doing that. The Ryder Cup is fantastic because it introduces a new generation of players and spectators to our sport.”

Several players have signed up with LIV, which provides a $25m (£21m) payout for its events, including Open champion Cameron Smith, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, and former world number one Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion, said last month that his relationships with many of his teammates on the Europe squad who joined LIV had become “strained.”

Any LIV players, according to US captain Zach Johnson, would not be eligible for a spot in Italy in September.

Tiger Woods will have some involvement in his team’s attempt to win in Europe for the first time in three decades, Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday, even if he is not one of the 12 players chosen.

“I can tell you right now that he will be a part of this squad in some way, even if I’m not sure if he’ll be here next season. Honestly, he is already “”Johnson” stated.

“He adores the Ryder Cup, there is no other way to phrase it. As far as he is able, he wants to participate in it. I’ll be in frequent contact with him.”