Nora Fatehi will perform at opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actor and dancer, is scheduled to perform during the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

Indian media stated that Nora, a model and dancer, will be the first Indian to appear at a major football event when she revealed that she would be a part of the FIFA 2022 anthem.

Along with other international singers, Nora is included in the FIFA 2022 anthem, “Light the Sky.” The anthem, which RedOne produced, will be made public today. The production business previously created the well-known “Waka Waka” and “La La La” anthems for the World Cup of Football.

In Qatar, the FIFA World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18. The huge event will be held in the Arab nation for the first time in this region.

