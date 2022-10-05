Ramiz Raja says 150 foreign players wanted to play PJL

150 foreign players were interested in participating in Pakistan Junior League.

Ramiz Raja cited the example of young South African players.

The concept of the PJL got acceptance from all across the world.

Ramiz Raja stated that 150 foreign players were interested in participating in the inaugural season of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

In an interview with local media, Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman Ramiz Raja said: “The concept of the PJL got acceptance from all across the world when we contacted the boards. 150 players shown interest in becoming part of the event.”

He continued by citing the example of young South African players who are taking examinations as one of the reasons why players from other nations couldn’t participate in the tournament.

The inaugural game between Gujranwala Giants and Mardan Warriors in the PJL is planned for October 6 at the famed Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The former cricketer responded when asked if Ramiz intended the PJL to be his legacy: “More importantly than a legacy is a need. It is extremely commercially savvy and ideally complements the U19 World Cup in terms of cricket “There is no better environment for Pakistani cricket than being alongside the game’s legends if we want to develop it and portray it in a contemporary manner.

