Sania Mirza exhorts fans to “trust Allah” in difficult conditions

Sania Mirza has recently posted on her Instagram

She posted about difficult times and asked everyone to trust Allah

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is known for sharing snippets of her life with her 10.1 million Instagram followers almost every day has recently taken to the stories feature of the photo-and-video-sharing website to post a meaningful message for those who are going through difficult times in their lives.

The sportsman, who is 35 years old, posted a remark on his Instagram account and encouraged his followers to think about God whenever they feel as though nothing in their lives is going right.

It said in the post: “Allah knows your soul is tired. He knows you find it hard to accept what’s going on. He knows you’ve been asking him and praying hard. He knows you’re confused and in need of comfort. But he also knows what’s best for you. He will always steer you in that direction. Trust him.”

The woman who already had one child published a new quotation on the subject of the significance of having personal space on her Instagram Stories.

“Sometimes, she needs a certain space, like we all do. A place where we go silent and become deaf to the world around us and then we hear. We hear the whispers of our soul.”

