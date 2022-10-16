The major European leagues will put on a tantalizing display of football.

On Sunday, the major European leagues will put on a tantalizing display of football.

As the season approaches its World Cup break early next month, top teams from around the continent are expected to face off.

Here are the five matches you should pay attention to today, including the first El Clasico of the season in Madrid, the Classique in Paris, and several crucial matches in England:

Barcelona and Real Madrid

Where: Madrid, Spain’s Santiago Bernabeu

Date: 3:15 PM (14:15 GMT)

The first Clasico of the year provides an opportunity for the two competing teams to set the tone for the coming campaign.

This league season, no team has lost a game. Barcelona enters the Clasico in the first place, only ahead of Real on goal differential.

Real will be seeking retribution after Barcelona’s 4-0 thumping at the Bernabeu earlier this year.

Although Brazilian strikers Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, who have combined for 11 goals this season across all competitions, have kept Madrid’s icon Karim Benzema from feeling the effects of his goal drought since August.

Barcelona will be attempting to recover from their Champions League tie with Inter Milan in the previous week, which put them in danger of losing their next two group-stage games. Although they have only let up one goal in the league thus far, their defense has been severely weakened by the injuries to Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen, and Ronald Araujo.

With 14 goals in 12 games for the club, Robert Lewandowski is a major factor in the Catalan club’s prospects of winning the match.

Liverpool versus Man City

Where: Liverpool, UK’s Anfield

Time: 4:30 p.m. (15:30 GMT)

In the last five years, the Premier League has been defined by the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, the match’s top billing has been damaged by Liverpool’s lackluster start to the season and Manchester City’s potential to soar to new heights with Erling Haaland’s arrival.

In their most recent Premier League match, Liverpool lost 3-2 to Arsenal after winning just two of their previous five games. In the Champions League, they vented their resentment toward Rangers by defeating the Scottish team 7-1. Liverpool will be hoping that Mohamed Salah, who has had a sluggish start to the season, continues his confidence into the game on Sunday after scoring the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history.

Manchester City has advanced thanks to the addition of Haaland. Haaland has scored 15 of City’s 33 league goals this season, averaging nearly three goals per game.

Marseille vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Where: Paris, France’s Parc de Princes

Time: 7:45 p.m. (18:45 GMT)

At Paris Saint-Germain, trouble is never far away.

The primary topic of conversation leading up to the Ligue 1 Classic is Kylian Mbappe’s discontent at PSG and his desire to leave the team in January.

The desire of Mbappe to leave only a few months after signing a massive three-year contract might destabilise Christophe Galtier’s squad, which has been in dominant form this year.

Neymar, who has now scored 11 goals across all competitions, is perhaps playing the finest football of his PSG career as Lionel Messi displays a return to his best.

Marseille has been impressive under Igor Tudor, and they come into this match with confidence after their 2-0 Champions League victory against Sporting Lisbon.

Since joining the team from Inter Milan in the summer, Alexis Sanchez has excelled, leading the team with six goals this season across all competitions.

With a victory on Sunday, they would tie PSG in points.

Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin

A stadium called An der Alten Försterei

Time: 4:30 p.m. (15:30 GMT)

Have you seen the current Bundesliga table?

Borussia Dortmund is ranked seventh, Bayer Leverkusen is sixteenth, and Bayern Munich is outside the top four.

Union Berlin leads the pack by two points.

Since their 2019 promotion to the Bundesliga, the team has developed a reputation for disproving critics. Despite being predicted to be relegated that year, they came in at 11th place. They placed in the UEFA Conference League the following season and came agonizingly close to winning the Champions League last year.

They have already defeated Hertha Berlin, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich this season. They also held Bayern Munich to a tie.

Dortmund displayed incredible resiliency to win a point in the Der Klassiker against Bayern last weekend after falling behind by two goals.

Bologna vs. Napoli

Exactly where: Maradona Stadium

Time: 5 p.m. (16:00 GMT)

This season, Napoli has swept the globe.

In its last five games, Luciano Spaletti’s team has scored 19 goals, including a decisive 6-1 victory over Ajax in Amsterdam.

They are unbeaten across all competitions this year and lead Serie A by two points.

With players like Victor Osimhen, Giacomo Raspadori, and recent addition Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s attacking prowess, Neoplitanas is dreaming of winning its first championship since 1990.

Lowly Bologna might be the next victim of this daring Napoli squad, which is currently the most interesting squad in Europe.

