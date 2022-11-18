BCCI dismisses selection panel after exit from T20 World Cup

Indian cricket board (BCCI) fired its senior selection committee

Ravi Shastri also stated that a new captain was required for the game’s shorter format

BCCI invites applications for the role of national selectors

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) fired its senior selection committee on Friday in response to the national team’s loss in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last week.

India were eliminated from the tournament in Australia with a 10-wicket loss to eventual champions England. Former players, fans, and the country’s media labelled Rohit Sharma’s squad “clueless” and “out of their depth.”

Former head coach Ravi Shastri also stated that a new captain was required for the game’s shorter format. But the first to go was the senior selection committee chaired by Chetan Sharma.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India invites applications for the role of national selectors (senior men), the BCCI said in a statement, adding that five jobs were available.

England won the Twenty20 championship after defeating Pakistan in the championship match.

