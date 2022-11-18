Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BCCI dismisses selection panel after exit from T20 World Cup

BCCI dismisses selection panel after exit from T20 World Cup

Articles
Advertisement
BCCI dismisses selection panel after exit from T20 World Cup

BCCI dismisses selection panel after exit from T20 World Cup

Advertisement
  • Indian cricket board (BCCI) fired its senior selection committee
  • Ravi Shastri also stated that a new captain was required for the game’s shorter format
  • BCCI invites applications for the role of national selectors
Advertisement

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) fired its senior selection committee on Friday in response to the national team’s loss in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last week.

India were eliminated from the tournament in Australia with a 10-wicket loss to eventual champions England. Former players, fans, and the country’s media labelled Rohit Sharma’s squad “clueless” and “out of their depth.”

Former head coach Ravi Shastri also stated that a new captain was required for the game’s shorter format. But the first to go was the senior selection committee chaired by Chetan Sharma.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India invites applications for the role of national selectors (senior men), the BCCI said in a statement, adding that five jobs were available.

England won the Twenty20 championship after defeating Pakistan in the championship match.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and others hail BCCI’s decision of equal pay for both men and women
Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and others hail BCCI’s decision of equal pay for both men and women

Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra responded to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story