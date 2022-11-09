Captain Kane Williamson dismisses New Zealand’s  Semi-Final loss

New Zealand again failed to win the T20 World Cup Semi-Final on Wednesday

After New Zealand again failed to win the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, Kane Williamson attempted to allay fears that they appear unable to claim a worldwide limited-overs championship.

The Black Caps have long been a force in white-ball cricket, but despite coming agonizingly close in recent years, they have failed to win any silverware.

Following final losses in the 50-over World Cups in 2015 and 2019, they were defeated by Australia in the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Despite being favoured to advance to Sunday’s championship match in Melbourne, they were defeated by Pakistan by seven wickets in the tournament’s opening semi-final in Sydney.

Williamson, whose side will return home while Pakistan gets ready for a Sunday final against either India or England in Melbourne, said, “We want to achieve something every tournament,”

“To me, it comes down to the cricket and that’s where our focus is, the environment, how well we’re tracking and there’s been a lot of good stuff.”

Williamson denied that there was a limited amount of time left for his squad and these players to bring home the big white-ball trophy.

He explained, “I mean, guys get older and that’s the nature of the sport.”

“We still have some time. In reference to the 50-over World Cup in India, which would be played in a year, he added, “We have another one (World Cup) next year.

On October 22, New Zealand defeated Australia by 89 runs to start their T20 World Cup campaign, scoring 200-3 on the Sydney Cricket Ground surface.

However, they never seemed to be able to match Pakistan’s bowling and fielding, which held them to a score of 152-4.

The New Zealand assault then failed to contain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, who put their team on the road to win with a 105-run combination in 12.4 overs.

Williamson, who received a 46, acknowledged that it was frustrating but insisted that there were advantages.

“I think we have played in a number of finals and put in good performances, enough to win. And we got met by a side that played a little bit better or was equal. And we accept that,” he said.

“The frustrating part of today is that we were not quite on top of our game. We fought hard and showed some good characteristics that are important to our team. But it wasn’t to be.

“Having said that, we know the fickle nature of T20 cricket.”

