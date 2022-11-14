Andrey Rublev overcame his frustration and a run of lost opportunities

In the ATP Finals here on Monday, Andrey Rublev overcame his frustration and a run of lost opportunities to defeat Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling match.

In an exciting battle in Red Group, Rublev overcame his disappointment after wasting seven set points in the first set to win 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7) on his fifth match point.

In his first Red Group match, the 25-year-old Rublev displayed his finest heavy-hitting abilities against the fourth seed. In the frantic indoor conditions, he hit 25 winners over the course of the second and third sets, breaking down Medvedev’s defence with his flat and accurate groundstrokes before outlasting Medvedev in a titanic 37-shot rally to finally win on his fifth match point in the third-set tie-break.

Rublev stated after the match, “I was thinking about the US Open, because when we played in the quarterfinals in 2020, I think I was 5/1 in a tie-break, also something like 6/2, but I was leading something similar in a tie-break,”

“But when I lost that set, I couldn’t play anymore, and I was thinking it cannot happen the same [again], I have to change something. I have to keep playing, because if I win one set, even if I lose in three sets, it’s still good because here you have a group. So you have to fight for every point, every game, and I was able to win,” According to a report on the ATP Tour website, Rublev said.

“The final tie-break, the rallies that we had there were crazy. The last rally, we had I don’t know, 30 shots. I was cramping a bit already, but I was thinking ‘One more, one more. You have to keep playing. For sure he felt the same, so just keep playing if you have the chance, just go for it’. In the end, I was able to win,” Rublev said.

After his two hours and 31 minute victory, Rublev sank to the ground in joy before leaping to his feet and waving to the cheering crowd. With the win, Rublev’s ATP head-to-head series versus Medvedev now stands at 2-4.

