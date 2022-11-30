England, Pakistan discuss Rawalpindi Test start as visitors battle virus

England and Pakistan held talks on the start time of the first Test match

Joe Root spoke in the pre-game news conference

England is mathematically still in the running to make the Final

Following the viral infection of 14 members of the touring team, including captain Ben Stokes, England and Pakistan held talks on the start time of the first Test match on Wednesday.

Since the players are still being watched, the decision about the start of the Test match, which will be England’s first in Pakistan in 17 years, is not anticipated until Thursday morning.

The players who were not feeling well were told to rest, thus they skipped the final practice at the Rawalpindi Stadium the day before the game.

Later, it was revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were in talks about “the start” of the Test.

“As certain England players are battling viral infections, the PCB and ECB are debating whether to start the first #PAKvENG Test. The PCB is in communication with the ECB, is monitoring the situation, and will provide more updates as soon as possible “Added the PCB in a tweet.

Instead of captain Stokes, Joe Root spoke in the pre-game news conference and provided details about the atmosphere in the team’s camp.

When asked for an update on the England team, Root joked, “There’s going to have to be Marcus Trescothick, Rob Key, and Brendon McCullum — there’s going to have to be a new top three for tomorrow.”

“I’m aware of a few guys who aren’t feeling their best. I didn’t feel great yesterday, but today when I got up, I felt much better. Therefore, don’t think of food poisoning, Covid, or anything like; ideally it’s simply a 24-hour virus.

It’s just one of those things that, regrettably, we have acquired collectively. Sometimes life throws these kinds of things at you as a team, and we just have to see how we pull up tomorrow and be right and ready to go. We are trying to do absolutely everything right to make sure that we prepared really well for this game, but life does throw these kinds of things at you sometimes “Added he.

Liam Livingstone was about to make his Test debut, and Ben Duckett was back in the lineup for England after a six-year absence.

England will still try to field the named XI, but Root acknowledged that if someone is unable to recuperate in time, alterations may be made.

“It’s difficult to say. This morning, I have not seen anyone. literally hopped into the bus. Guys will exert every effort. Work incredibly hard in that area. I think only time will tell “When asked if everyone will be fit for tomorrow, Root responded.

“Apart from ensuring that you are well fueled and hydrated, there isn’t much you can do. Perform all the activities away from the game that will be very helpful to you tonight in preparing for tomorrow. All we have left to accomplish is that. It reflects where we stand as a group.

You might randomly pick up a virus or bug. It can spread when you are all confined to one hotel. We’ve taken every precaution to attempt to lessen that. We must monitor the course of events today and tomorrow “Added he.

Pakistan needs to win the series in order to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship 2022–2023 Final. They need to win as many of their remaining five Tests to stay in the running. They are now fifth on the table with a point percentage of 51.85.

England is mathematically still in the running to make the Final, but after a dismal start to their season, they are actually out of the running. With a 38.6 point percentage, they are ranked ninth overall.

