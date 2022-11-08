ICC World Cup 2022 Semi-final match preview, Pitch condition– How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming? Pakistan vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How to Watch “Pakistan vs New Zealand” Live Streaming – The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

How to Watch “Pakistan vs New Zealand” Live Streaming?

Watch live In India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, where fans with subscriptions can enjoy the matches.

Watch live In Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, RTA Sports and Ariana TV will broadcast ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Watch live In Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Siyatha RV will present the live-action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Watch live In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will broadcast the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Watch live In Pakistan

In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will present the tournament to viewers.

Watch live In Nepal

In Nepal, Star Sports will broadcast the tournament.

Watch live In Australia

In Australia, Kayo Sports and Foxtel will present the live telecast and live stream of the tournament.

Watch live In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports will present the live telecast of the tournament.

Watch live In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will present the live-action of the tournament.

Watch live In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the tournament.

Watch live In Caribbean (West Indies)

In the Caribbean region (West Indies), ESPN will present the live-action of the tournament.

Watch live in United States

In the United States, Willow TV and Willow Xtra will present the live streaming and live telecast of the matches of the tournament.

Watch live In Canada

Willow TV Canada will present the tournament in Canada.

Watch live In UAE and Middle-East

In UAE and Middle-east, BeIN Sports will present the live action of the tournament.

Pitch Condition

The surface at the SCG is likely to be easier to hit on than the other pitches in Australia because it won’t move as fast or bounce as much. With no chance of dew and a chance of light rain during the game, the captain who wins the toss will want to bowl first.

Expected Playing XIs for NZ vs PAK

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

