Switzerland defeats Australia to win the Billie Jean King Cup and captures the title for the first time

  • Jil Teichmann and Belinda Bencic both won singles matches
  • Storm Sanders this week’s breakout player
  • Bencic never looked back as she wrapped up the week in Glasgow
Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann defeated Australia in singles matches to claim the women’s title for Switzerland, which went on to win the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

Jil Teichmann and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic both won singles matches on Sunday to give the Swiss an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Australia in a rematch of last year’s semifinals.

Storm Sanders, this week’s breakout player, was defeated by Teichmann in the opening game 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Bencic then quickly defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to win the championship.

On the court once the week was over, Bencic stated, “We were finalists last year and we were so heartbroken,”

“But in the locker room (Teichmann) came to me and said ‘Next year, we’re going to do it, we’re going to take it. And we did, I’m so proud.” Switzerland, which finished second both in 1998 and last year, finished off the perfect week by going 9-1 in games played in Glasgow. Simona Waltert and Viktorija Golubic also contributed to the group’s success in Scotland.

“It was a great battle,” Teichmann said on court. “Storm was playing very good the whole week, I was expecting a big fight. So here I was, getting the fight, and I’m super happy I got the point.”  Following it up with a dominant performance, Bencic defeated Tomljanovic in a match between the top players from their respective countries in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Bencic hit six of her 12 breakpoints, or half of them.

Following the conversion of her fifth break opportunity in a 10-minute game, Bencic broke for a 5-2 lead and concluded the opening set with a volley winner from her trademark backhand wing.

After taking an early lead in the second set thanks to a brilliant forehand return, Bencic never looked back as she wrapped up the week in Glasgow.

