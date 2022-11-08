T20 World Cup Williamson knows Pakistan’s “outstanding pace attack” before semi-final match

Pakistan and New Zealand last played each other in the final of the tri-nation series, which the green shirts won by five wickets.

But this time, the Kiwis are in great shape. They beat the defending champions, Australia, by a huge 89 runs in their first T20 World Cup game.

The batter also talked about the weather in Sydney. The Black Caps have already played twice at this event in Sydney, but he doesn’t think that will help them in the high-stakes match.

“I suppose it’s kind of interesting, the first game we played here, the wicket was a very good one. And then the second time we played here it had changed. And sometimes you can take perhaps what you were expecting the wicket to be like in the first game and think it would behave in the same way, which it didn’t,” he said.

“Whether that’s a disadvantage or an advantage, it’s sort of hard to know. Both teams have played here. So we need to focus on our cricket really and the plans we want to look to execute and make sure we do adjust to the conditions and try and play smart,” he added.

Also, the 32-year-old gave his bowlers a lot of praise for how great they have been so far in the World Cup.

“I mean, they’re experienced players for us. They’ve played for us a long time, whether that’s taking wickets or, in particular, adjusting to conditions which certainly we need them to come to tournaments, world events, that’s a big part of playing.

“So they’ve been outstanding throughout this tournament. And tomorrow we’re at another venue against another opposition, and we’ll have to make those adjustments again,” he further added.

On Wednesday, November 9, Pakistan will play New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a semi-final match that is sure to be a big deal.