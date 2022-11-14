David Warner said he will likely retire from Test cricket

T20 World Cup 2022 hosts, Australia, were unable to get past the quarterfinals

Cricket Australia asked for a change in their code of conduct

Advertisement

David Warner, an Australian batsman, said he will likely retire from Test cricket after the Ashes in the next year.

The T20 World Cup 2022 hosts, Australia, were unable to get past the quarterfinals, which put Warner and his senior colleagues’ careers in the public eye.

Before the next World Cup, the team needs to be revitalized, according to former Australia hitter and Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden, who also suggested that some players might consider retiring.

The 50-over World Cup will be played in India prior to the following big T20 competition, which will take place in the Caribbean and the USA in 2024.

“Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off,” Warner said on Triple M’s Deadset Legends. “Because that’s how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup is next year. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket. But I love the white-ball game; it’s amazing.”

Australia is ready to experience its first substantial changing of the guard since the 2015 Ashes as a number of players are expected to retire in the next 18 months.

Advertisement

Warner, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will all be older than 36 by the time the Ashes series concludes in 2023. It’s anticipated that Steve Smith, who will also be 33, will stay on for a lot longer.

The left-handed player, nevertheless, shrugged down suggestions that he might hang up his bat before the T20 World Cup in 2024.

“T20 cricket — I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024. For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for,” he said.

The 36-year-old had enough of opportunities to forget at the just finished T20 World Cup, scoring 44 runs in four games.

It should be recalled that Cricket Australia asked for a change in their code of conduct, allowing the opener to challenge the leadership suspension he received as a result of the ball-tampering controversy.

Also Read Cricket Australia considering lifting David Warner captaincy ban Cricket Australia considering revoking David Warner lifetime leadership ban. Director's meeting on...