The presidents of Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, and Saudi Arabia attend the opening ceremony as a show of unity

The tournament is the pinnacle of Qatar’s soft power campaign; it is the first to be staged in the Middle East and is the most expensive in its history

Many fans have already arrived in Qatar, but this week’s main influx won’t start until later

AL KHOR: Speaking as the host nation faced a storm of criticism over its treatment of foreign workers and LGBT rights, Qatar’s ruler called for people of all colours and orientations to set aside their differences as the World Cup got underway on Sunday.

The Muslim Gulf country has refuted claims of worker abuse and discrimination and stakes its reputation on hosting a seamless tournament. FIFA, the governing body, believes that attention will now shift to the activity on the field.

Additionally, the organisers have refuted claims that they used bribery to secure the rights to host soccer’s premier tournament.

“People of all races, nationalities, beliefs and orientations will gather here in Qatar and around screens across the continents to share in the exciting moments,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani told the crowd in a tent-shaped stadium.

“How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together at the same time,” the emir said in the ceremony, during which he kissed the hand of his father who abdicated in 2013.

To the delight of the spectators, Tamim arrived at Al Bayt stadium led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and sat down with other Arab dignitaries. On the field, camels, American actor Morgan Freeman, K-pop boy band BTS member Jungkook, and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi performed in a show. Sky was lighted with fireworks.

The United Nations Secretary-General, the presidents of Egypt, Turkey, and Algeria, as well as the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, were present at the stadium where Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0 to become the first World Cup hosts to lose their opening match.

After a three and a half year embargo by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain that concluded in 2021, Qatar’s soft power effort culminated in the soccer tournament, the first to be staged in the Middle East and the most expensive in its history.

The UAE sent its vice president, who also serves as ruler of Dubai, where many World Cup supporters have chosen to stay, even if its reunion with Doha has been slower than that of Riyadh and Cairo.

As Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi shook hands in Qatar, their countries’ troubled relations showed signs of further thaws.

And thanks to a deal arranged by FIFA, a direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Doha touched down in Qatar for the first time in spite of the lack of official bilateral relations.

Qatar hopes that the event will solidify its position as a major player in the world, show its strength to rivals in the region, and allay Qataris’ frustrations over the growing criticism of the hosting country.

The squad captains from Germany and Denmark will wear One Love armbands as they get ready to compete in a conservative Muslim nation where same-sex relationships are prohibited. All are welcome, according to the organisers, who do issue a warning about public affection.

a chaotic fan festival

Numerous fans have already flocked to Doha, but later this week will see the biggest influx. However, tumultuous events broke out inside and outside a fan festival an hour before the game started because organisers had permitted too many fans to swarm the area.

Crowd control will be essential because 1.2 million fans, or more than a third of the population of Qatar, which is primarily made up of foreign workers who outnumber Qatari citizens, are expected to visit the city.

Ahmed Al-Kuwari, a 69-year-old Qatari, decided to watch the opening and game at home with his family. He described Qatar as “a workshop and bees’ nest” in response to the construction craze, calling harsh criticism of Qatar “hypocrisy”.

Although it is prohibited in stadiums, alcohol is sold during the FIFA Fan Festival and other events. Julio Cesar, an Argentine supporter, predicted a lively environment and added, “We’ll drink before the games.”

But for Dutchman Daniel Oordt, who added that “it’s not a great atmosphere to have at a World Cup,” there was a sense of “continuous pressure” not to say or do the wrong thing.

Workers who can’t afford to attend the events in the stadiums that many struggled to construct along with other facilities can watch games in a sports arena in an industrial area outside the city limits. There was no alcohol being served.

“I obviously did not purchase a ticket. They are pricey, and I should put that money to better use by sending it to my family back home, for example “Security guard Kasim, a citizen of Ghana who has lived and worked in Qatar for four years, told Reuters.

