PAK vs ENG: Things you need to know about Haris Rauf’s injury

Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s starting white-ball bowler, had a rough start to his Test career.

He injured himself when he rolled over the ball while fielding.

Haris had a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedure.

Advertisement

PAK vs ENG: Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s starting white-ball bowler, had a rough start to his Test career.

On the opening day of the match, Haris, who made his Test debut in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, injured himself when he rolled over the ball while fielding.

He missed the last days of the competition, which was won by the travelling group. A 74-run victory over Pakistan gave England a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

MRI results

Advertisement

On Friday, Haris had a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedure. His right leg had a grade-II strain, according to the MRI report.

Haris will be out of action for at least two weeks due to the injury.

Rehabilitation The National High-Performance Centre in Lahore will provide rehabilitation services for the right-arm pacer (NHPC).

He has already departed for Lahore from Islamabad.

Potential replacement Advertisement

Haris is anticipated to be replaced in the lineup for the final two Tests by Mohammad Abbas, who played for Pakistan in 25 Tests.

The second Test will be held in Multan from December 9 to December 13, and the final Test will be held in Karachi from December 17 to December 21.

Interaction between Ramiz Raja and Haris

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), met with Haris to find out more about his injury.

Despite the doctors’ recommendations to rest for at least two weeks, Haris claimed to be in good health.

Advertisement

Also Read PAK vs ENG: Haris Rauf likely to be replaced by Mohammad Abbas Haris Rauf is likely to be replaced by Mohammad Abbas. During the...