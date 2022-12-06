PAK vs ENG: Haris Rauf likely to be replaced by Mohammad Abbas

Haris Rauf is likely to be replaced by Mohammad Abbas.

During the first Test of the three-match series, Haris was hurt.

The pacemaker underwent MRI on Friday after experiencing pain.

Mohammad Abbas will likely replace the injured Haris Rauf for the remaining Test matches against England, according to the sources.

The pacer won't be available for the remaining Test series since, under the doctor's recommendation, he must miss at least two weeks of cricket activity.

The pacer won’t be available for the remaining Test series since, under the doctor’s recommendation, he must miss at least two weeks of cricket activity.

Sources claim that Abbas, who was not selected for the test squad despite recent strong performances, will likely take the place of the injured Haris.

Haris will go to Lahore in the meanwhile, where he will start his recovery at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC).

Here it should be highlighted that Pakistan lost the first Test to England by a score of 74 runs. The visitors played a competitive brand of cricket that outperformed the hosts.

Ramiz Raja, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), met the players after the first game and encouraged them. According to sources, the PCB chairman reportedly told Babar Azam XI, “Win the Multan test and make a comeback to the series.”

At Multan Cricket Stadium, the second Test match between Pakistan and England will take place from December 9 to December 13. The two teams last played each other on this field in 2005. By a margin of 22 runs, Pakistan defeated the English team.

