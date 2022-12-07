Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • Shaheen Afridi has been shortlisted for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award
Shaheen Afridi has been shortlisted for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

Shaheen Afridi has been shortlisted for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi has been shortlisted for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

Shaheen Afridi has been shortlisted for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

Advertisement
  • Due to his impressive performance at the T20 World Cup
  • which was held in Australia from October 16 to November 13
  • Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award on Tuesday
Advertisement

The left-arm bowler, who participated in the mega-event once more after recovering from a knee ailment, took 11 wickets at a 14.09 average and a 6.15 economy rate.

Afridi developed crucial rhythm against Bangladesh in a crucial group game. The bowler made it possible for the Green Shirts to take four wickets in this match and go to the semifinals.

Advertisement

Shaheen took two wickets for 24 runs in four overs against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

Shaheen was hurt during the last game while attempting to catch a Shadab Khan delivery, and she eventually left the field in the second-to-last over. England, who won their second T20 World Cup championship, defeated Pakistan in the championship game.

Shaheen is up for player of the month alongside Englishmen Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid. England defeated India in the semifinals with Buttler’s leadership.

England defeated India by 10 wickets thanks to the wicket-keeper batsman’s 80 off 49.

Contrarily, Adil claimed four wickets in the mega. Most notably, he was nominated for the aforementioned honour because to his performance in the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Also Read

Shaheen Afridi won’t play in the Test series between Pakistan and England
Shaheen Afridi won’t play in the Test series between Pakistan and England

Shaheen Shah Afridi would not participate in the upcoming test series Chief...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Many Arabs celebrate Morocco's World Cup win
Many Arabs celebrate Morocco's World Cup win
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Morocco vs Spain Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Morocco vs Spain Full Highlights
Morocco beats Spain by 3-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout stage Standings
Morocco beats Spain by 3-0 | FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout stage Standings
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's 'great job'
PM Shehbaz praises PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's 'great job'
When will The Mirza Malik Show to be on-air
When will The Mirza Malik Show to be on-air
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story