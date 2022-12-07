Shaheen Afridi has been shortlisted for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

Due to his impressive performance at the T20 World Cup

which was held in Australia from October 16 to November 13

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award on Tuesday

Advertisement

The left-arm bowler, who participated in the mega-event once more after recovering from a knee ailment, took 11 wickets at a 14.09 average and a 6.15 economy rate.

Afridi developed crucial rhythm against Bangladesh in a crucial group game. The bowler made it possible for the Green Shirts to take four wickets in this match and go to the semifinals.

Have you checked the nominations for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November 2022 yet? Vote now 🗳️ https://t.co/hywYRi60hf pic.twitter.com/EWJza6ioIc — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2022

Advertisement

Shaheen took two wickets for 24 runs in four overs against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

Shaheen was hurt during the last game while attempting to catch a Shadab Khan delivery, and she eventually left the field in the second-to-last over. England, who won their second T20 World Cup championship, defeated Pakistan in the championship game.

Shaheen is up for player of the month alongside Englishmen Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid. England defeated India in the semifinals with Buttler’s leadership.

England defeated India by 10 wickets thanks to the wicket-keeper batsman’s 80 off 49.

Contrarily, Adil claimed four wickets in the mega. Most notably, he was nominated for the aforementioned honour because to his performance in the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Also Read Shaheen Afridi won’t play in the Test series between Pakistan and England Shaheen Shah Afridi would not participate in the upcoming test series Chief...