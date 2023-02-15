Kingsley Coman scored single goal as Bayern Munich beat PSG

Bayern Munich defeated PSG 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League.

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal.

Kylian Mbappe was about to make his injury comeback.

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match on Tuesday, with replacement Kylian Mbappe denied a late equaliser by a questionable offside call. Kingsley Coman scored the game’s only goal.

Eight minutes into the second half at the Parc des Princes, Coman, who was unmarked, swept in an Alphonso Davies cross. Mbappe, who was about to make his injury comeback, had just arrived and PSG had looked completely lost without their leading scorer.

With eight minutes remaining, Mbappe and the entire stadium thought he had equalised when he turned in a Nuno Mendes cutback, but the goal was ruled out because the Portuguese full-back was barely ahead of the last defender at the start of the action.

After Benjamin Pavard was sent off, Bayern finished the game with 10 men, but it was a frustrating ending for PSG.

With Mbappe on the field, the French giants looked much better in the final stages, but they also required superb stops from Gianluigi Donnarumma to avoid a larger deficit.

On March 8, PSG will play the second leg in Munich, where they must hope to win the game.

“We are at a disadvantage, but we showed that we were capable of causing them issues, and now we just need to make sure that all of our players are in excellent health, and we will travel there to attempt to qualify,” Mbappe added after another goal was ruled out for blatant offside.

Coman, a Paris native who began his professional career there, did not celebrate his goal, but it was a case of history repeating itself since he had scored the game-winning goal when Bayern defeated the Qatar-owned team in the 2020 European Championship final in Lisbon, ensuring the team’s sixth consecutive title.

“It was a little odd. “I grew up at this club, in this city, and was born here, so it was difficult for me to celebrate, but in the end, we are very happy with the victory,” Coman said.

The focus leading up to the game had been on Mbappe’s physical condition; after initially being ruled out due to a thigh injury, the France sensation returned to training earlier than anticipated and was added to the team.

Warren Zaire-Emery, who is 16 years and 343 days old, was given the starting role in the Champions League knockout game, and he was listed among the substitutes.

But Bayern had little to fear in the first half as Mbappe watched on, having scored seven goals in six group stage games, with Lionel Messi and Neymar desperately missing his presence.

