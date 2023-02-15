Ramiz Raja says “Ihsanullah has great height which favors his bowl in bouncing”

Multan Sultans completed crushing 9-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators.

Ihsanullah taking 5 wickets on just 3 runs.

Ramiz Raja said that Rilee Rossouw is perfect for middle order.

Multan Sultans completed a crushing nine-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators, bouncing back from an agonizing one-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars.

Ihsanullah has great height which favors his ball in bouncing said Ramiz Raja in Bol News transmission “KHEL KA JUNOON”.

He said “our class cricket isn’t ready to face express bowling this is the reason why Quetta Gladiators team collapsed.”

Ramiz went on to say that Rilee Rossouw is perfect fit for middle order but he has proved himself in PSL league by performing his 78 runs inning with 9 much needed boundaries.

Panelist Saqlain Mushtaq said that “Sarfaraz Wicket was not expected in rising overs, Quetta gladiator’s team was not confident today” he added.

Ihsanullah performed well today he simplified the victory with taking 5 wickets on just 3 runs” he concluded

During the transmission Ramiz Raja performs his magical commentary for the viewers.

