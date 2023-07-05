The Games were scheduled to take place from August 12-21, 2023.

The cancellation is a major blow to the Indonesian Olympic Committee.

The decision to cancel the Games has also been met with disappointment by athletes.

The Indonesian city of Bali withdrew as host, leaving the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) no time to identify an alternative, forcing the 2023 World Beach Games to be canceled.

The Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) has backed out of its agreement to host the ANOC World Beach Games and the ANOC General Assembly in August 2023, the Asian National Olympic Committee (ANOC) announced on Tuesday.

The second World Beach Games, which featured 14 sports like beach soccer, beach volleyball, and surfing, were scheduled to take place in Bali. The first event was held in Doha in 2019.

“With the Games scheduled to take place in one month, the decision at such late notice prevents ANOC from being able to find an alternative host.

“So there is no option but to cancel this year’s edition of the Games in Bali in August as well as the ANOC General Assembly.”

The ANOC said that the KOI had told them that the Indonesian government had not yet released the funds for the Games.

“While there have been challenges in the Games preparations, as at any major multi-sport event, ANOC had been regularly assured by the KOI that solutions would be found and the Games would go ahead as planned,” it added.

The opportunity to host the Under-20 Soccer World Cup this year was taken away from Indonesia.

The decision was made following a statement from the nation’s football body (PSSI) that the draw had been canceled due to Bali’s governor’s refusal to accept Israel’s team.

