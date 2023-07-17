Anderson back in England XI for fourth Ashes Test

Anderson, aged 40, holds the record for the most wickets by an Englishman in Test cricket and is tantalizingly close to achieving a remarkable milestone of 700 career wickets in the longer format of the game.

In a strategic move, veteran fast bowler James Anderson will take the place of Ollie Robinson. England’s decision to opt for a four-pacer attack aims to mount pressure on Australia’s batting lineup.

England has unveiled their playing XI for the upcoming fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, commencing on July 19.

England squad for the fourth Test

Ben Stokes (c), Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jonathan Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

English skipper Ben Stokes prior to the third Test said: “It’s a good chance for Jimmy to have a rest up and then get ready to charge in from the James Anderson End at Old Trafford.”

Similar to the third Test, Moeen Ali will once again assume the role of batting at number three for England. It was at his request that Moeen approached head coach Brandon McCullum to inquire about occupying that particular batting position.

“When I took the role on I asked for 10 other selfless cricketers,” England captain Stokes said post-match at Headingley.

“And that little moment of Mo going to Baz [McCullum] and saying, ‘I want the opportunity’ is everything that we’re about as a team.”

In the upcoming Test, Moeen Ali will continue batting at the number three position, allowing Harry Brook, who played a crucial innings of 75 runs in the third Test, to take on the role of batting at number five, where his skills can be effectively utilized.

With Australia leading the series 2-1, they are just one victory away from securing the Ashes. On the other hand, England’s focus will be on winning the fourth Test to level the series and keep their hopes alive for the final Test.

During the third Test at Headingley, England achieved a comfortable victory by successfully chasing a target of 251 runs within the 50th over on the fourth day. Despite having ample time to chase the relatively easy target, the English team adopted an aggressive approach, aiming to conclude the match within 50 overs during the second session of day four.

Chris Woakes played a significant innings of 32 runs, hitting the winning boundary to seal the victory for the home side. Mark Wood, on the other hand, was awarded the Player of the Match title for his outstanding performance, taking seven wickets across two innings.

Additionally, Wood made a remarkable cameo in the first innings, scoring 24 runs off just eight deliveries, including three sixes and a four. He also contributed 16 runs off eight balls in the second innings.

