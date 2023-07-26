Casey Phair: Youngest player to appear in Women World Cup history

Casey Phair made history by becoming the youngest player to ever appear.

Phair came off the bench in the 78th minute of South Korea’s Group H match

Phair is the first player of mixed heritage to be selected for the South Korea team.

Advertisement

Casey Phair, a US-born forward playing for South Korea, made history by becoming the youngest-ever player to appear in the Women’s World Cup, achieving this milestone just 26 days after turning 16.

During a Group H match against Colombia in Sydney, Phair entered the field as a substitute in the 78th minute, surpassing the previous record set in 1999 by Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine.

The match not only saw Phair’s record-breaking performance but also created the largest age gap between teammates in Women’s World Cup history, with 22 years and 256 days between Phair and South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, as reported by FIFA.

Phair’s selection for the Korean World Cup squad is significant as she is the first player of mixed heritage to be chosen. South Korea’s coach, Colin Bell, emphasized the importance of protecting the young talent from intense scrutiny following her announcement.

Looking ahead, South Korea will face Morocco in their upcoming match in Adelaide on Sunday. Phair’s impressive performance has garnered attention from football fans worldwide, adding to the diversity and talent on display in the Women’s World Cup.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Philippines Stun New Zealand, Stajcic Says “Job’s Not Done” Sarina Bolden scoring the only goal of the game. New Zealand had...

Advertisement