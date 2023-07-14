Christian Pulisic joins AC Milan from Chelsea for fee of £20 million

Christian Pulisic has completed his transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic has completed his transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan for a fee of £20 million. The 24-year-old American forward has signed a four-year contract with the Serie A club, with an option for an additional year.

During his time at Chelsea, Pulisic scored 26 goals in 145 appearances, including a memorable performance in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City. However, he had limited playing time in his final season and only managed to score one goal.

In a press conference announcing his move, Pulisic acknowledged the challenges he faced at Stamford Bridge, stating, “It was a difficult last few seasons with Chelsea. For whatever reason, I wasn’t getting the opportunities I wanted. For me, it’s a brilliant opportunity to step away, get a fresh start, and play for a big team like this.”

Chelsea officially confirmed Pulisic’s departure and expressed their gratitude for his contributions during his time at the club. Pulisic initially joined Chelsea in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund in a transfer worth £57.6 million, making him the most expensive player from North America at that time. He has also represented the United States national team in 60 appearances.

Pulisic will be reunited with his former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek at AC Milan, who also recently joined the Italian club. Chelsea has undergone significant changes to their squad this summer, bidding farewell to several established first-team players.

Among the notable departures are Kai Havertz, who moved to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic, who joined Manchester City, and Mason Mount, who made the switch to Manchester United. Cesar Azpilicueta has left for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, while Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and N’Golo Kante have all moved to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad respectively.

