Cricket World Cup 2023: Imran Farhat predicts Pak-Ind clash winner

Imran Farhat has predicted that Pakistan will win.

Farhat believes that Pakistan has a better ODI team.

The match between Pakistan and India is one of the most anticipated matches.

Advertisement

The victor of the Pakistan-India match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be contested in India later this year, was predicted by former Pakistani opener Imran Farhat.

Farhat, 41, feels that Pakistan has better spinners and that bowling will be important throughout the match.

“I think Pakistan will win,” Farhat said while speaking on a YouTube channel. “They have a better ODI team than India. Bowling will be key. We have better spinners and fast bowlers on our side. You need batters with good basics, which we have. Indian players, on the other hand, play a lot of T20 cricket.”

The Indian middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh was a friend of the former left-handed batter, who revealed that he was even close to his father.

“I had a very good friendship with Yuvraj Singh, but I had an even better bond with his father. Yuvraj’s dad had a petrol pump and a restaurant in Chandigarh.

“We used to sit there and talk about culture with him during our visits. He would take us to his restaurant, where he would sing songs for us.”

Advertisement

Farhat played for Pakistan in 40 Tests, 58 ODIs, and 7 T20Is, scoring 4195 runs in all forms, including four hundreds and 27 half-centuries.

It should be remembered that the Cricket World Cup’s most anticipated game will take place on October 15 (subject to modification) between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world with a capacity of 132,000.

One wouldn’t want to discuss the Men in Green’s World Cup record against the Blues because the former had dropped seven of the seven games against the latter, including an embarrassing semi-final loss in the 2011 World Cup in Mohali.

On September 2, Pakistan will compete in the next Asia Cup against India. However, if both teams advance to the Super 4 and the championship, they will have the opportunity to face off three times during the tournament.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Cricket World Cup 2023: Pak vs Ind match to be rescheduled The schedule for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India has not...

Advertisement