Iran seeks assistance from PCB to boost cricket in country

Iran has approached PCB seeking assistance in promoting cricket in the country.

PCB has assured Iran of its full cooperation and commitment.

Ashraf recently attended an ICC meeting where he met with other board members.

Advertisement

Iran has approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking assistance in promoting and popularizing the sport of cricket within its borders.

Hussain Ali Suleiman, Chairman of Cricket Iran (CI), held a meeting with Zaka Ashraf to discuss ways of promoting the sport and nurturing talented players.

During the meeting, Suleiman congratulated Ashraf on his appointment as the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

The main focus of the meeting was Iran’s request for support from Pakistan in developing cricket in the country.

Suleiman emphasized Iran’s desire to leverage Pakistan’s expertise and experience to enhance cricketing activities and improve the skills of Iranian players.

Recognizing the importance of fostering cooperation among cricket-playing nations, Suleiman expressed optimism that Pakistan would offer assistance.

Advertisement

In response, Ashraf assured Suleiman of Pakistan’s full cooperation and commitment to promoting cricket in Iran.

Ashraf reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to provide the necessary support for the growth of the sport and the development of young talented players.

It should be noted that Ashraf recently attended an ICC meeting where he also met with other board members, including Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary.

Also Read PCB, ACC officials set to meet in Durban regarding Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan will host 4 matches of the Asia Cup. PCB is in...