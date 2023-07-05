Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jake Wightman to miss World Championships in Budapest

Jake Wightman to miss World Championships in Budapest

Articles
Advertisement
Jake Wightman to miss World Championships in Budapest

British middle-distance runner Jake Wightman

Advertisement
  • Wightman has not competed this year due to a stress fracture in his foot.
  • He is still eligible to compete in Budapest as the defending champion.
  • He is looking to focus on his Olympic year in 2024.
Advertisement

After a season marred by injuries, Britain’s Jake Wightman will not defend his 1500m championship at the World Championships in Budapest in August.

In Eugene a year ago, the Scot outran Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and won a shock gold medal.

The 28-year-old went on to win silver in the European 800 meters and bronze in the Commonwealth 1500 meters, but early this year he broke his foot due to stress.

Wightman hasn’t competed yet this year and had planned to skip the UK Championships.

Despite skipping those trials, he was still eligible to compete in Budapest as the defending champion, but he has decided not participate.

“I’ve always felt as though time has been on my side to overcome my problems fully, however it has run out,” Wightman wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jake Wightman (@jakeswightman)

“This means I’m sadly going to be unable to compete at the Worlds, which has been really gutting to come to terms with.

Advertisement

“There are some risks I could have taken to be on that Budapest start line, however, the potential to jeopardize my Olympic year makes this the obvious decision.”

The choice was made after his withdrawal from his comeback race at the Diamond League competition last week in Lausanne.

Also Read

Russian and Belarusian athletes face prospect of ban at 2024 Summer Olympics
Russian and Belarusian athletes face prospect of ban at 2024 Summer Olympics

Russian athletes have a long history of being excluded from international tournaments....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story