Mason Mount Eager to Make Fans Proud at Manchester United

Mason Mount, Chelsea midfielder, transfers to Manchester United for £55 million.

He expresses gratitude for the incredible support from fans and aims to make them proud.

Manager Erik ten Hag praises Mount’s talents.

Mason Mount, Manchester United’s latest acquisition, is eager to make fans proud after appearing in his first match for the club, a 2-0 victory over Championship side Leeds United in a friendly in Oslo on Wednesday.

According to British media sources, the 24-year-old midfielder went from Chelsea to United earlier this month for 55 million pounds.

“The support has been incredible both last night and today when we arrived at the stadium.” “They came out and showed up for us today, and it’s amazing to see,” he told MUTV after playing the opening 45 minutes.

“This is what we want to play for, and we want to make them proud.”

Manager Erik ten Hag praised Mount as well, with the Dutchman looking to bolster his team ahead of United’s return to the Champions League.

“Oh, he was fantastic, but this was to be expected.” He has so many talents, and I’m sure he will bring us so much joy. “He will absolutely contribute to our performance,” he added, adding that Mount has more to offer on the pitch.

United will kick off their Premier League campaign at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14.

The midfielder has also received the number 7, which has previously been worn by renowned Manchester United players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, and George Best.

The 24-year-old is the 20-time Premier League (PL) champions’ first summer addition.

Mount joined Chelsea at the age of six and was promoted to the first team at the age of 18. Since then, the midfielder has appeared in 195 appearances for the Blues, scoring 33 goals and assisting 37.

He also made Blues history by assisting Kai Havertz, who scored the game-winning goal in the 2021 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final versus Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

The footballer also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, although he did not win a domestic trophy during his six-year tenure with the club.

