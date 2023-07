Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris join Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL

Haris and Saim Ayub have joined Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Azam Khan is the highest-paid Pakistan cricketer in the CPL.

The complete CPL 2023 schedule has been released.

Pakistan’s young opening batters Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Haris is a partial replacement for Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while Ayub will be available for the entire season.

The Warriors have also signed wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan, who is the highest-paid Pakistan cricketer in the league. Azam was signed for a contract worth $120,000.

In addition to Azam, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir will be playing for Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL.

Complete CPL 2023 schedule

August 16: St Lucia Kings v Jamaica Tallawahs (St Lucia, 7pm)

August 17: St Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals (St Lucia, 7pm)

August 19: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (St Lucia, 10am); St Lucia Kings v Guyana Amazon Warriors (St Lucia, 7pm)

August 20: Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Royals (St Lucia, 10am); St Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (St Lucia, 7pm)

August 23: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs (St Kitts 7pm)

August 24: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors (St Kitts, 7pm)

August 26: St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders (St Kitts, 10am); St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Royals (St Kitts, 7pm)

August 27: Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors (St Kitts, 10am); St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (St Kitts, 7pm)

August 30: Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders (Barbados, 7pm)

August 31: Barbados Royals v Jamaica Tallawahs (Barbados, 7pm)

September 2: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Barbados, 10am); Barbados Royals v St Lucia Kings (Barbados, 8pm)

September 3: Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders (Barbados, 10am); Barbados Royals v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Barbados, 8pm)

September 5: Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors (Trinidad, 7pm)

September 6: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals (Trinidad, 7pm)

September 9: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Kings (Trinidad, 10am); Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs (Trinidad, 8pm)

September 10: Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors (Trinidad, 10am); Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings (Trinidad, 8pm)

September 13: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs (Guyana, 7pm)

September 14: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings (Guyana, 7pm)

September 16: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Guyana, 10am); Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders (Guyana, 7pm)

September 17: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Kings (Guyana, 10am); Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals (Guyana, 7pm)

September 19: Eliminator – 3rd v 4th (Guyana, 7pm)

September 20: Qualifier 1 – 1st v 2nd (Guyana, 7pm)

September 22: Qualifier 2 – Winner Eliminator v Loser Qualifier 1 (Guyana, 7pm)

September 24: Final (Guyana, 7pm)

