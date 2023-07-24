Newcastle completes signing of winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City

Newcastle United completed the signing of English winger Harvey Barnes.

Barnes signed a five-year contract with Newcastle.

Leicester City has seen several key players leave the club.

Newcastle United has completed the signing of English winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for a substantial fee of around £38 million.

The 25-year-old, who already earned one cap for England, signed a lucrative five-year contract with the Magpies.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City on a five-year deal. Welcome to Newcastle United, @harveybarnes97! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 23, 2023

This transfer marks Newcastle’s third signing this summer, following the arrivals of forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Barnes expressed excitement about joining the club, calling it an “attacker’s dream” to be part of such a team. He aims to contribute to the success of a squad that has been making exciting strides in football.

Newcastle’s impressive performance in the previous Premier League season secured them a fourth-place finish, qualifying them for the prestigious Champions League for the first time since 2003-04.

This opportunity to compete at the highest level of European club football adds to the appeal of Barnes’ move.

Newcastle’s head coach, Eddie Howe, praised Barnes as an exciting talent he has admired for a long time, highlighting his strong physical attributes, quick pace, excellent technical skills, and goal-scoring ability from wide positions.

Barnes’ departure from Leicester City comes after their relegation from the Premier League. During his time with the club, he featured in 146 Premier League games, scoring 35 goals and providing 25 assists.

Despite his impressive performance of 13 league goals in the 2022-23 season, it couldn’t prevent Leicester’s relegation.

Leicester City has experienced several key players leaving the club after relegation, including James Maddison, who moved to Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million, and Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu, who joined Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid respectively on free transfers.

As Harvey Barnes begins a new chapter with Newcastle United, his abilities and contributions will be closely watched by fans and rivals alike, making him a key figure in the Magpies’ ambitions for the future.

