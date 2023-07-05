Pakistan Squad Begins Training For Sri Lanka Tour

Pakistan team training camp in Karachi in preparation for the Sri Lanka Test series.

Hasan Ali and Shan Masood will join the camp tomorrow.

Mohammad Rizwan was absent from the first training session due to personal reasons.

A training camp for the Pakistan squad has been set up in Karachi in preparation for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

There are now 16 players in the training camp, including Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, bowler Naseem Shah, and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Tomorrow, Hasan Ali, a fast bowler, and Shan Masood, a top-order hitter, will attend the camp.

Despite not being included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka trip, the spinners Zahid Mahmood and Sajid Ali have also been called up for the camp.

Mohammad Rizwan, the camp’s wicketkeeper-batter, was absent from the first training session on Tuesday owing to personal obligations, but he should be available later in the day.

On Friday night, the athletes will be let off from the camp so they can travel to Islamabad to attend pacer Haris Rauf’s wedding. On Saturday, they will reunite in Karachi before departing for Sri Lanka via Dubai.